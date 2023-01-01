You can deploy a Jekyll static site on Render in under a minute. Your site is served over a lightning-fast global CDN, comes with fully managed TLS certificates, and supports custom domains out of the box.

The sample app for this quick start is deployed at https://jekyll.onrender.com.

Use your existing Jekyll repository, or fork our sample Jekyll repo on GitHub or GitLab. Create a new Static Site on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. Use the following values during creation: Build Command bundle exec jekyll build Publish Directory _site

That’s it! Your app will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.

Additional Notes

See Specifying a Ruby Version if you need to customize the version of Ruby used for your app.