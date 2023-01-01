Deploy a FastAPI App

FastAPI is a modern, fast (high-performance), web framework for building APIs with Python 3.7+ based on standard Python type hints.

One-Click Deploy

Manual Deploy

You may use this repository directly or create your own repository from this template if you’d like to customize the code. Create a new Web Service on Render. Specify the URL to your new repository or this repository. Render will automatically detect that you are deploying a Python service and use pip to download the dependencies. Specify the following as the Start Command. uvicorn main:app --host 0.0 .0.0 --port $PORT Click Create Web Service.

That’s it! Your web service will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.

See Specifying a Python Version if you need to customize the version of Node.js used for your app.