Deploy a FastAPI App
FastAPI is a modern, fast (high-performance), web framework for building APIs with Python 3.7+ based on standard Python type hints.
One-Click Deploy
Manual Deploy
You may use this repository directly or create your own repository from this template if you’d like to customize the code.
Create a new Web Service on Render.
Specify the URL to your new repository or this repository.
Render will automatically detect that you are deploying a Python service and use
pipto download the dependencies.
Specify the following as the Start Command.
uvicorn main:app --host 0.0.0.0 --port $PORT
Click Create Web Service.
That’s it! Your web service will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.
See Specifying a Python Version if you need to customize the version of Node.js used for your app.