- Quickstarts
- Elixir Cluster
Deploy a Distributed Elixir Cluster
This is a guide to deploying a distributed Elixir cluster on Render using libcluster, Phoenix and Mix releases. The cluster is set up to discover nodes automatically and keep the node list current as they join or leave the cluster.
We’ll start off with a bare Phoenix project, modify it to use Mix releases and
libcluster and deploy it on Render. The full source code for this example is available at https://github.com/render-examples/elixir_cluster.
Create a Phoenix App
-
Create a new Phoenix app in the terminal. We don’t need a database in this example, so we’re passing the
--no-ectoflag to
mix.
# install phx.new; feel free to change 1.4.9 to a different version mix archive.install hex phx_new 1.4.9 # create a new Phoenix app mix phx.new elixir_cluster_demo --no-ecto # also fetch and install dependencies cd elixir_cluster_demo
-
Update
mix.exsto add
libclusterto deps.
defp deps do [ ..., {:libcluster, "~> 3.1"} ]
Then run
mix deps.getin your terminal to update dependencies.
Configure Mix Releases
Create runtime configuration needed for Mix releases.
- Rename
config/prod.secret.exsto
config/releases.exs.
- Change
use Mix.Configin your new
config/releases.exsfile to
import Config.
- Uncomment the following line in
config/releases.exs:
config :elixir_cluster_demo, ElixirClusterDemoWeb.Endpoint, server: true
- Finally, update
config/prod.exsto delete the line
import_config "prod.secret.exs"at the bottom.
Configure libcluster
Our setup will create nodes with names like
elixir-cluster-demo@10.200.30.4, where the IP addresses are dynamic. Render assigns IPs to nodes when they first start, and every deploy results in a new node IP. This is where
libcluster comes in: it enables automatic cluster formation through multiple configurable cluster management strategies.
Given dynamic node IPs, DNS is the best way to reliably form a cluster and keep it up to date. Consequently, we will use
libcluster’s DNS strategy for cluster formation.
Let’s add
libcluster to our production config. Add the lines below to
rel/prod.exs.
dns_name = System.get_env("RENDER_DISCOVERY_SERVICE")
app_name = System.get_env("RENDER_SERVICE_NAME")
config :libcluster, topologies: [
render: [
strategy: Cluster.Strategy.Kubernetes.DNS,
config: [
service: dns_name,
application_name: app_name
]
]
]
Render automatically populates
RENDER_DISCOVERY_SERVICE and
RENDER_SERVICE_NAME based on the name of your service.
Finally, add
libcluster to the application supervisor by adding the lines highlighted below to
application.ex:
def start(_type, _args) do
# List all child processes to be supervised
topologies = Application.get_env(:libcluster, :topologies) || []
children = [
# start libcluster {Cluster.Supervisor, [topologies, [name: ElixirClusterDemo.ClusterSupervisor]]}, # Start the endpoint when the application starts
ElixirClusterDemoWeb.Endpoint
# Starts a worker by calling: ElixirClusterDemo.Worker.start_link(arg)
# {ElixirClusterDemo.Worker, arg},
]
# See https://hexdocs.pm/elixir/Supervisor.html
# for other strategies and supported options
opts = [strategy: :one_for_one, name: ElixirClusterDemo.Supervisor]
Supervisor.start_link(children, opts)
end
Display Connected Nodes
Once everything is wired up, you can access the current node using
node() and other nodes in the cluster using
Node.list().
Our sample app displays all connected nodes on the homepage. Edit the index view and template in your own app as shown in this commit.
Update Your App for Render
Update
config/prod.exs to change the highlighted line below.
config :elixir_cluster_demo, ElixirClusterDemoWeb.Endpoint,
url: [host: "example.com", port: 80], cache_static_manifest: "priv/static/cache_manifest.json"
to this:
config :elixir_cluster_demo, ElixirClusterDemoWeb.Endpoint,
url: [host: System.get_env("RENDER_EXTERNAL_HOSTNAME") || "localhost", port: 80], cache_static_manifest: "priv/static/cache_manifest.json",
Render populates
RENDER_EXTERNAL_HOSTNAME for
config/prod.exs.
Create a Build Script
We need to run a series of commands to build our app on every push to our Git repo, and we can accomplish this with a build script. Create a script called
build.sh at the root of your repo:
#!/usr/bin/env bash
# exit on error
set -o errexit
# Initial setup
mix deps.get --only prod
MIX_ENV=prod mix compile
# Compile assets
npm install --prefix ./assets
npm run deploy --prefix ./assets
mix phx.digest
# Build the release and overwrite the existing release directory
MIX_ENV=prod mix release --overwrite
Make sure the script is executable before checking it into Git:
chmod a+x build.sh
Build Your Release Locally
Compile your release locally by running
./build.sh. The output should look like this:
Generated elixir_cluster_demo app
* assembling elixir_cluster_demo-0.1.0 on MIX_ENV=prod
* using config/releases.exs to configure the release at runtime
* skipping elixir.bat for windows (bin/elixir.bat not found in the Elixir installation)
* skipping iex.bat for windows (bin/iex.bat not found in the Elixir installation)
Release created at _build/prod/rel/elixir_cluster_demo!
# To start your system
_build/prod/rel/elixir_cluster_demo/bin/elixir_cluster_demo start
Once the release is running:
# To connect to it remotely
_build/prod/rel/elixir_cluster_demo/bin/elixir_cluster_demo remote
# To stop it gracefully (you may also send SIGINT/SIGTERM)
_build/prod/rel/elixir_cluster_demo/bin/elixir_cluster_demo stop
To list all commands:
_build/prod/rel/elixir_cluster_demo/bin/elixir_cluster_demo
If everything looks good, push your changes to your repo. You can now deploy your app in production! 🎉
Deploying to Render
-
Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo.
-
Use the following values during creation:
Runtime
Elixir
Build Command
./build.sh
Start Command
_build/prod/rel/elixir_cluster_demo/bin/elixir_cluster_demo start
Under the Advanced section, add the following environment variables:
Key Value
SECRET_KEY_BASE
A sufficiently strong secret. You can generate a secret locally by running
mix phx.gen.secret
That’s it! Your distributed Elixir web service will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.
You can add nodes to your cluster by increasing the number of instances for your service under Settings.
You should see the second node on the homepage as soon as the instance update is live.
Congratulations! You’ve successfully set up distributed Elixir in production, and your cluster will automatically update as nodes are added or removed from it. 🎉
Read about customizing Elixir and Erlang versions for your app.