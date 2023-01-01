- Quickstarts
- Docusaurus
Deploy a Docusaurus Static Site
Docusaurus is a great way to build documentation websites for your projects, and you can deploy a Docusaurus site on Render in under a minute.
Your site is served over a lightning-fast global CDN, comes with fully managed TLS certificates, and supports custom domains out of the box.
-
Create a new Static Site on Render, and give Render permission to access your Docusaurus repo.
-
Use the following values during creation:
Build Command
yarn install; yarn build
Publish Directory
./build
projectNameabove is the value you defined in
docusaurus.config.jsas shown below.
const siteConfig = { title: 'Docusaurus Example', // Title for your website. tagline: 'Fast and easy deployment on Render', url: 'https://docusaurus.onrender.com', // Your website URL baseUrl: '/', // Base URL for your project */ // Used for publishing and more projectName: 'your-project-name', // ...
That’s it! Your app will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.
See Specifying a Node Version if you need to customize the version of Node.js used for your site.