Deploy an AI Chatbot with LangChain and MongoDB
This tutorial is featured by MongoDB, a Render partner.
Deploy an AI chatbot that uses Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) powered by data from PDFs you upload.
You’ll follow steps to:
- Create a Render web service
- Connect the Render web service to a MongoDB Atlas instance
- Enable vector search by adding a vector index to your Atlas instance
For general guidance on connecting your Render services to MongoDB Atlas, see this article.