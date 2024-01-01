Deploy an AI Chatbot with LangChain and MongoDB

This tutorial is featured by MongoDB, a Render partner.

Deploy an AI chatbot that uses Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) powered by data from PDFs you upload.

You’ll follow steps to:

Create a Render web service Connect the Render web service to a MongoDB Atlas instance Enable vector search by adding a vector index to your Atlas instance

Open the tutorial on GitHub

For general guidance on connecting your Render services to MongoDB Atlas, see this article.