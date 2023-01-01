- Quickstarts
- Webdis
Deploy Webdis and Redis with Docker
This example helps you deploy Webdis on Render using Docker. Webdis is a fast HTTP interface for Redis with JSON output.
In this example, you’ll use a Redis server and a public Webdis server and connect the two.
Deployment
-
Create a new Redis server using the Redis deployment guide and make a note of the service address which will look like
red-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx:6379.
-
Fork render-examples/webdis on GitHub.
-
Create a new Web Service on Render using your webdis fork. Use Docker for the environment and add two environment variables under Advanced:
Key Value
REDIS_HOST
The host in your Redis address. For example,
red-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxin
red-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx:6379.
REDIS_PORT
The port in your Redis address. For example,
6379in
red-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx:6379.
That’s it! Your webdis instance will be live on the Render URL displayed in the dashboard as soon as the build finishes. Try a few HTTP requests against your webdis instance.
Assuming the URL is
https://webdis-wxyz.onrender.com, run the following commands in your local terminal:
curl https://webdis-wxyz.onrender.com/SET/hello/world
curl https://webdis-wxyz.onrender.com/GET/hello
curl https://webdis-wxyz.onrender.com/LPUSH/mylist/hello/world
curl https://webdis-wxyz.onrender.com/LLEN/mylist