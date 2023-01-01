Deploy Webdis and Redis with Docker

This example helps you deploy Webdis on Render using Docker. Webdis is a fast HTTP interface for Redis with JSON output.

In this example, you’ll use a Redis server and a public Webdis server and connect the two.

Deployment

Create a new Redis server using the Redis deployment guide and make a note of the service address which will look like red-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx:6379 . Fork render-examples/webdis on GitHub. Create a new Web Service on Render using your webdis fork. Use Docker for the environment and add two environment variables under Advanced: Key Value REDIS_HOST The host in your Redis address. For example, red-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx in red-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx:6379 . REDIS_PORT The port in your Redis address. For example, 6379 in red-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx:6379 .

That’s it! Your webdis instance will be live on the Render URL displayed in the dashboard as soon as the build finishes. Try a few HTTP requests against your webdis instance.

Assuming the URL is https://webdis-wxyz.onrender.com , run the following commands in your local terminal: