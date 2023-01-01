Using this guide you can deploy a Svelte static site on Render in just a few clicks. If you’d like to deploy a SvelteKit Node app instead, check out our SvelteKit guide.

Create your own repo from Render’s Svelte template repo on GitHub (you may need to log in first). Create a new Static Site on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. Use the following values during creation: Build Command npm install && npm run build Publish Directory public

That’s it! Your static site will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.