Deploy a Svelte Static Site

Using this guide you can deploy a Svelte static site on Render in just a few clicks. If you’d like to deploy a SvelteKit Node app instead, check out our SvelteKit guide.

  1. Create your own repo from Render’s Svelte template repo on GitHub (you may need to log in first).

  2. Create a new Static Site on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo.

  3. Use the following values during creation:

    Build Commandnpm install && npm run build
    Publish Directorypublic

That’s it! Your static site will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.

