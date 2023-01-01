Getting Started with Ruby on Rails on Render

This guide will demonstrate how you can set up a local Ruby on Rails 6 environment, create a simple view, and deploy it to Render. The application will be configured to use a Render PostgreSQL database.

The repository used for this demo can be found here and the sample app can be viewed here.

Create a Ruby on Rails Project

In this step, we will set up a local development environment with a basic project structure.

We will be calling this example project mysite . You can replace this with a name of your choosing.

Install Rails

To install Ruby on Rails on your machine, use the gem install command. Be sure you have the required dependencies installed (Ruby, Node.js and Yarn 1.x). We are using Rails 6 in this tutorial, so verify that you have the correct version installed:

gem install rails rails --version Rails 6.0 .3.2

Create a New Project

In your terminal, navigate to the directory where you will be creating your project. Then, run the following commands to generate a new project: rails new mysite --database = postgresql You can make use of arguments to customize the generated project. Enter rails new -h for further details. Create a local database for your application: rails db:create Created database 'mysite_development' Created database 'mysite_test'

This should create a fully functional basis for you new Rails application! To verify, you can start the development server:

rails server

To see your application in action, open a browser window and navigate to http://localhost:3000. You should see the Rails default information page:

Create the Hello World Landing Page

In this section, you will create a simple Rails application with a static view using Ruby on Rails. If you instance type to deploy your sample Rails project on Render, skip to Update Your App For Render and deploy an empty project.

See the official Getting Started with Rails guide for more on how to create Rails applications.

Create Your First Page

In order to create a new Rails controller, you need to run the controller generator. Set the controller’s name to Render and set up an action named index using the following command: rails g controller Render index The generator will create several files in your project: create app/controllers/render_controller.rb route get 'render/index' invoke erb create app/views/render create app/views/render/index.html.erb invoke test_unit create test/controllers/render_controller_test.rb invoke helper create app/helpers/render_helper.rb invoke test_unit invoke assets invoke scss create app/assets/stylesheets/render.scss Open the config/routes.rb file and add the following line: Rails . application . routes . draw do get 'render/index' root 'render#index' end This file will tell Rails that you want your render/index action to be accessible from the root URL of your application. Open the app/views/render/index.html.erb file and replace its contents with: < main class = " container " > < div class = " row text-center justify-content-center " > < div class = " col " > < h1 class = " display-4 " > Hello World! </ h1 > </ div > </ div > </ main >

Add Third-Party CSS

In this step you will integrate Bootstrap into your application for easy styling.

In order to install Bootstrap, run the following command in your terminal: yarn add bootstrap Rename your app/assets/stylesheets/application.css to app/assets/stylesheets/application.scss : mv app/assets/stylesheets/application.css app/assets/stylesheets/application.scss Open app/assets/stylesheets/application.scss and replace its contents with: @import "bootstrap/scss/bootstrap" ; @import "**/*" ; So far, we imported Bootstrap into our CSS pack. This means Bootstrap will now be a part of the stylesheets served with our application. Then, we replaced the existing require_* Rails directives with a plain SASS @import rule. Both methods import all stylesheets from the app/assets/styleshets directory and its subdirectories. However, the use of the @import rule allows the imported stylesheets to access the SASS variables defined by Bootstrap. Open app/views/layouts/application.html.erb and add the following modifications to the heading: <! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " <%= I18n . locale %> " > < head > < meta charset = " UTF-8 " > < meta http-equiv = " X-UA-Compatible " content = " IE=edge " /> < meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0 " /> < title > Hello Rails on Render! </ title > <%= csrf_meta_tags %> <%= csp_meta_tag %> <%= stylesheet_link_tag 'application' , media : 'all' , 'data-turbolinks-track' : 'reload' %> <%= javascript_pack_tag 'application' , 'data-turbolinks-track' : 'reload' %> </ head > ... </ html >

Add an Image Asset

In order to add an asset to your project, download this banner and save it as app/assets/images/render.png : In your layout, in app/views/layouts/application.html.erb , reference the downloaded image: ... < body > < header class = " container mt-4 mb-4 " > < a href = " https://render.com " > <%= image_tag 'render.png' , class : 'mw-100' %> </ a > </ header > <%= yield %> </ body > </ html >

You can now verify that your app is working using the following command:

rails server

In order for your Rails project to be ready for production, you will need to make a few adjustments. If you haven’t already, you will be required update your project to use a Render PostgreSQL database) instead of a SQLite database.

Modify Existing Rails Project for PostgreSQL

This is only needed if the application was created without specifying --database=postgresql .

In your Gemfile change the requirement for the existing database driver: from: gem 'sqlite3' to: gem 'pg' Install your new dependencies using the following command. This will also update your Gemfile.lock : bundle install Open config/database.yml and update it to use the postgresql database adapter. For reference, here is the default version of this file generated by rails new (lines requiring attention are highlighted): default : &default adapter : postgresql encoding : unicode pool : <%= ENV.fetch("RAILS_MAX_THREADS") { 5 } % > development : << : *default database : mysite_development test : << : *default database : mysite_test production : << : *default database : mysite_production username : mysite password : <%= ENV [ 'MYSITE_DATABASE_PASSWORD' ] % >

Go Production-Ready

Before deploying any serious application in production, some minor tweaks are required.

Open config/database.yml and find the production section. Modify it to gather the database configuration from the DATABASE_URL environment variable: production : << : *default url : <%= ENV [ 'DATABASE_URL' ] % > Open config/puma.rb and uncomment and add the highlighted lines: max_threads_count = ENV . fetch ( "RAILS_MAX_THREADS" ) { 5 } min_threads_count = ENV . fetch ( "RAILS_MIN_THREADS" ) { max_threads_count } threads min_threads_count , max_threads_count port ENV . fetch ( "PORT" ) { 3000 } environment ENV . fetch ( "RAILS_ENV" ) { "development" } pidfile ENV . fetch ( "PIDFILE" ) { "tmp/pids/server.pid" } workers ENV . fetch ( "WEB_CONCURRENCY" ) { 4 } preload_app ! plugin :tmp_restart Open config/environments/production.rb and enable the public file server when the RENDER environment variable is present (which always is on Render): config . public_file_server . enabled = ENV [ 'RAILS_SERVE_STATIC_FILES' ] . present ? || ENV [ 'RENDER' ] . present ?

Create a Build Script

You will need to run a series of commands to build your app. This can be done using a build script. Create a script called bin/render-build.sh at the root of your repository:

#!/usr/bin/env bash set -o errexit bundle install bundle exec rake assets:precompile bundle exec rake assets:clean bundle exec rake db:migrate

Make sure the script is executable before checking it into Git:

chmod a+x bin/render-build.sh

We will configure Render to call this script on every push to the Git repository.

Commit all changes and push them to your GitHub repository. Now your application is ready to be deployed on Render!

Deploy to Render

There are two ways to deploy your application on Render, either by declaring your services within your repository in a render.yaml file, or by manually setting up your services using the dashboard. In the following steps, we will walk you through both options.

Use render.yaml to Deploy

Create a file named render.yaml at the root of your directory with the following content. The file will include information about your Rails Web Service and the Database that is used by your application. Don’t forget to commit and push it to your remote repository. databases : - name : mysite databaseName : mysite user : mysite services : - type : web name : mysite runtime : ruby buildCommand : "./bin/render-build.sh" startCommand : "bundle exec puma -C config/puma.rb" envVars : - key : DATABASE_URL fromDatabase : name : mysite property : connectionString - key : RAILS_MASTER_KEY sync : false On the Render Dashboard, go to the Blueprint page and click the New Blueprint Instance button. Select your repository (after giving Render the permission to access it, if you haven’t already). In the deploy window, set the value of the RAILS_MASTER_KEY to the contents of your config/master.key file. Then click Approve .

That’s it! Your app will be live on your .onrender.com URL as soon as the build finishes.

Deploy Manually

If you don’t wish to deploy your Rails app through a Blueprint, you can follow these steps for a manual deploy.

Create a new PostgreSQL database on Render. Note your database internal database URL; you will need it later. Create a new Web Service, pointing it to your application repository (make sure Render has a permission to access it). Select Ruby for the runtime and set the following properties: Property Value Build Command ./bin/render-build.sh Start Command bundle exec puma -C config/puma.rb Add the following environment variables under the Advanced section: Key Value DATABASE_URL The internal database URL for the database you created above RAILS_MASTER_KEY Paste contents of the config/master.key file

That’s it! You can now finalize your service deployment. It will be live on your .onrender.com URL as soon as the build finishes.

Accessing the Rails Console

You can access the Rails console by connecting to your service using SSH and running rails c

Adding caching

If you want to speed up your Rails app with a cache, we’ve created the Rails caching with Redis guide.

Processing Tasks in the Background

If you want to process asynchronous tasks in the background, we’ve created Deploy Rails with Sidekiq on Render.

Additional Notes

See Specifying a Ruby Version if you need to customize the version of Ruby used for your app.