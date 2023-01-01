Deploy RabbitMQ

RabbitMQ is one of the most popular open source message brokers and queues. It supports multiple messaging protocols like AMQP and MQTT, and can be deployed in clustered configurations to meet high availability and throughput needs.

Render makes it effortless to run RabbitMQ complete with RabbitMQ’s management interface and persistence so your data is always protected against restarts and failures.

Render automatically discovers all available ports on your RabbitMQ service and only exposes the HTTP management port outside your private Render network. This way you can connect to RabbitMQ from any of your applications on Render but no one else will be able to connect to it. Let’s set it up!

Deployment

  1. Fork render-examples/rabbitmq on GitHub or click the green ‘Use this template’ button.

  2. Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. If you don’t want to expose the HTTP management interface, you can choose to create a Private Service instead.

  3. Make sure the Runtime is set to Docker, and enter a name for the service.

  4. Add the following environment variables under Advanced

    KeyValue
    RABBITMQ_ERLANG_COOKIEyour-secret-cookie-value
    RABBITMQ_DEFAULT_USERrabbitmq or your preferred username
    RABBITMQ_DEFAULT_PASSA strong password

  5. Add a Disk under Advanced with the following values:

    Namerabbitmq
    Mount Path/var/lib/rabbitmq
    Size10 GB Feel free to change this to match your requirements.

Click Save and you’re good to go! Once deployed, the RabbitMQ management interface will be available on your .onrender.com URL, and you will be able to use the username and the password you added above to log in.

Separately, RabbitMQ itself will be available on its default port 5672 and you can connect to it using the internal service hostname which is simply your service slug (xyz in xyz.onrender.com).

