Deploy RabbitMQ
RabbitMQ is one of the most popular open source message brokers and queues. It supports multiple messaging protocols like AMQP and MQTT, and can be deployed in clustered configurations to meet high availability and throughput needs.
Render makes it effortless to run RabbitMQ complete with RabbitMQ’s management interface and persistence so your data is always protected against restarts and failures.
Render automatically discovers all available ports on your RabbitMQ service and only exposes the HTTP management port outside your private Render network. This way you can connect to RabbitMQ from any of your applications on Render but no one else will be able to connect to it. Let’s set it up!
Deployment
-
Fork render-examples/rabbitmq on GitHub or click the green ‘Use this template’ button.
-
Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. If you don’t want to expose the HTTP management interface, you can choose to create a Private Service instead.
-
Make sure the
Runtimeis set to
Docker, and enter a name for the service.
-
Add the following environment variables under Advanced
Key Value
RABBITMQ_ERLANG_COOKIE
your-secret-cookie-value
RABBITMQ_DEFAULT_USER
rabbitmqor your preferred username
RABBITMQ_DEFAULT_PASS
A strong password
-
Add a Disk under Advanced with the following values:
Name
rabbitmq
Mount Path
/var/lib/rabbitmq
Size
10 GBFeel free to change this to match your requirements.
Click Save and you’re good to go! Once deployed, the RabbitMQ management interface will be available on your
.onrender.com URL, and you will be able to use the username and the password you added above to log in.
Separately, RabbitMQ itself will be available on its default port
5672 and you can connect to it using the internal service hostname which is simply your service slug (
xyz in
xyz.onrender.com).