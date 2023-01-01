Open Web Analytics is an open source web analytics framework that can be used as an alternative to commercial tools such as Google Analytics.

Stay in control of the data you collect about your users.

Run Open Web Analytics under your own domain or as part of your web application.

Customize and extend Open Web Analytics to meet your needs.

Track WordPress and MediaWiki based websites and admin events.

Monitor your application with dozens of standard metrics, dimensions and reports.

Integrate with external data sources using the extensive data access API.

Remain compliant with GDPR and other privacy frameworks.

You can host an Open Web Analytics instance on Render in just a few minutes. Once it’s live, you will be able to access your JavaScript snippet that can be added to any website to instantly record detailed, real-time analytics.

One-Click Deploy

Click Deploy to Render below to deploy Open Web Analytics on Render.

Manual Deploy

Follow these steps to manually deploy Open Web Analytics on Render.

Create a MySQL Database

Set up a new MySQL 8 instance on Render. Make sure to deploy MySQL 8 by selecting the master branch. The database should be up in a few minutes. You’ll need details from your MySQL database in order to deploy the Open Web Analytics app.

Deploy Open Web Analytics

Fork render-examples/open-web-analytics on GitHub or click Use this template . Create a new Web Service on Render and give Render permission to access your new GitHub repository. Make sure the Runtime is set to Docker and pick a name for your service. Add the following environment variables under Advanced. Key Value OWA_DB_HOST The hostname from the MySQL database OWA_DB_NAME The database name from the MySQL database OWA_DB_USER The username from the MySQL database OWA_DB_PASSWORD The password from the MySQL database OWA_DB_PORT ‘3306’ OWA_AUTH_KEY Click Generate to get a secure random value OWA_AUTH_SALT Click Generate to get a secure random value OWA_NONCE_KEY Click Generate to get a secure random value OWA_NONCE_SALT Click Generate to get a secure random value