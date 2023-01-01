- Quickstarts
- Open Web Analytics
Deploy Open Web Analytics
Open Web Analytics is an open source web analytics framework that can be used as an alternative to commercial tools such as Google Analytics.
- Stay in control of the data you collect about your users.
- Run Open Web Analytics under your own domain or as part of your web application.
- Customize and extend Open Web Analytics to meet your needs.
- Track WordPress and MediaWiki based websites and admin events.
- Monitor your application with dozens of standard metrics, dimensions and reports.
- Integrate with external data sources using the extensive data access API.
- Remain compliant with GDPR and other privacy frameworks.
You can host an Open Web Analytics instance on Render in just a few minutes. Once it’s live, you will be able to access your JavaScript snippet that can be added to any website to instantly record detailed, real-time analytics.
One-Click Deploy
Click Deploy to Render below to deploy Open Web Analytics on Render.
Manual Deploy
Follow these steps to manually deploy Open Web Analytics on Render.
Create a MySQL Database
Set up a new MySQL 8 instance on Render. Make sure to deploy MySQL 8 by selecting the
master branch. The database should be up in a few minutes. You’ll need details from your MySQL database in order to deploy the Open Web Analytics app.
Deploy Open Web Analytics
-
Fork render-examples/open-web-analytics on GitHub or click
Use this template.
-
Create a new Web Service on Render and give Render permission to access your new GitHub repository. Make sure the
Runtimeis set to
Dockerand pick a name for your service.
-
Add the following environment variables under Advanced.
Key Value
OWA_DB_HOST
The hostname from the MySQL database
OWA_DB_NAME
The database name from the MySQL database
OWA_DB_USER
The username from the MySQL database
OWA_DB_PASSWORD
The password from the MySQL database
OWA_DB_PORT
‘3306’
OWA_AUTH_KEY
Click
Generateto get a secure random value
OWA_AUTH_SALT
Click
Generateto get a secure random value
OWA_NONCE_KEY
Click
Generateto get a secure random value
OWA_NONCE_SALT
Click
Generateto get a secure random value
That’s it! Save your web service to deploy Open Web Analytics on Render. You can start using your Open Web Analytics service by going to
https://your-subdomain.onrender.com as soon as your first deploy is live.