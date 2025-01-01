Deploy n8n on Render

This guide walks through deploying n8n on Render. Use n8n to intelligently automate sequences of tasks across a wide variety of applications: post Slack messages, trigger CI/CD pipelines, create support tickets, and much more.

Your n8n deployment will consist of two Render resources:

A web service that pulls and runs the n8n Docker image

A Render Postgres database that stores your n8n workflow data We use Render Postgres instead of n8n’s default SQLite database to preserve data across deploys.



This guide uses free Render instance types. Free web services spin down after 15 minutes of inactivity, and free Render Postgres databases expire after 30 days. After you get up and running with n8n, you can upgrade to paid instance types to remove these limitations and improve performance.

Initial setup

1. Sign up for Render

Signing up is fast and free:

Sign up for Render

2. Copy the example template

Open the render-examples/n8n template on GitHub. Click Use this template > Create a new repository in the top right. In the form that appears, set configuration options for your new repo, then click Create repository.

3. Create a Render Blueprint

Your newly created repo contains a render.yaml file that defines both your n8n web service and its database:

services : - type : web plan : free runtime : image name : n8n - service image : url : docker.io/n8nio/n8n : latest

The full file in your repo includes helpful comments describing the purpose of included fields.

By defining our two resources this way, we can configure and deploy them together using Blueprints, Render’s infrastructure-as-code model:

In the Render Dashboard, click New > Blueprint: If you haven’t yet, connect your GitHub account to Render. This enables Render to fetch the render.yaml file from your new repo. Under Connect a repository, click the Connect button for the repo you created earlier. This opens a Blueprint creation form that lists the resources Render will create from your render.yaml file: Provide a Blueprint Name and confirm that you’re pulling the Branch you expect from your repo. Click Deploy Blueprint. Your Blueprint kicks off its first sync, which you can follow along with: As each resource is created, a green checkmark appears next to it. + Database creation failed? Your workspace might already have a free Render Postgres database (each workspace is limited to one). If so, do one of the following: Delete your existing free database in the Render Dashboard, then retry syncing the Blueprint.

Update your render.yaml file to use a paid instance type for the database, then push the update to your repo to trigger a new sync. After both resources become available, navigate to your new web service’s page in the Render Dashboard. Its onrender.com URL appears at the top: Visit this URL to access your n8n instance:

You’re up and running with n8n on Render! Before you get started creating workflows, we recommend completing the additional configuration below.

Additional configuration

Complete the following steps as needed after you complete the Initial setup of your n8n instance.

1. Set your webhook URL

If any of your n8n workflows will listen for incoming webhook notifications, you need to set the root URL for all webhook endpoints by adding an environment variable to your web service:

From your n8n web service’s page in the Render Dashboard, click Environment in the left pane. Here you’ll see all of the existing environment variables that were added to the service as part of the Blueprint deployment ( DB_POSTGRESDB_DATABASE , DB_POSTGRESDB_PASSWORD , and so on). Under Environment Variables, click Edit, then Add > New variable. Set the new variable’s Key to WEBHOOK_URL . Set the variable’s Value to the service’s onrender.com URL (e.g., https://n8n-service-q975.onrender.com/ ). Click Save and deploy.

After the deploy completes, your onrender.com URL will be reflected in any webhook nodes you add to your workflows:

2. Pin to a specific n8n version

As specified by the default render.yaml file, each deploy of your web service pulls the version of n8n associated with the latest tag:

services : - type : web image : url : docker.io/n8nio/n8n : latest

This version changes over time, which might introduce breaking changes to your workflows.

You can instead pin your n8n version to a specific version by specifying its tag in the image.url field, like so:

services : - type : web image : url : docker.io/n8nio/n8n : 1.83.2

You can also pin to a specific digest, which ensures that your service always uses the exact same image:

services : - type : web image : url : docker.io/n8nio/n8n@sha256 : 5288543ac4dc1ea7149a93e38a24989c913c9007dd2459f6c730ac247c4d958f

After you make this change, push it to your repo. Your Blueprint will automatically sync and deploy the newly specified n8n version.

3. Upgrade to paid instance types

Also specified by default in render.yaml , both your n8n web service and Render Postgres database use free instance types, which have important limitations. Most critically, your free database will expire after 30 days.

After you’re up and running with n8n, you can upgrade these services to use paid instance types. Change the plan field for each service to the desired instance type, then push your changes:

services : - type : web plan : starter databases - name : n8n - db plan : basic - 256mb