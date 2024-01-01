Deploy a Go Web Server on Render

You can deploy a Go net/http web server on Render in just a few clicks.

This quickstart uses a basic example app. You’re welcome to use your own Go app instead.

Fork the render-examples/go-web-server repo on GitHub. A demo instance of this app is hosted at go-web-server-0tcz.onrender.com. In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service and connect your new repo. Provide the following values during creation: Runtime Go Build Command go build -tags netgo -ldflags '-s -w' -o app Start Command ./app Using your own app? Instead provide whatever commands you use to build and start it, if they differ from the above. Click Deploy Web Service.

That’s it! Your Go-powered web server will be live at its unique onrender.com URL as soon as the deploy finishes.

Going forward, every push to your linked branch automatically builds and deploys your app. If a build fails, Render cancels the deploy, and your app’s existing version continues running until the next successful deploy. Learn more about deploys.