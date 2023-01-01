Deploy Fathom Analytics

Create a new PostgreSQL database on Render. Set the Name , Database , and User to fathom .

Fork render-examples/fathom-analytics and create a new Web Service on Render, giving Render permission to access your forked repo.

On the service creation page, click on Advanced and add a new secret file with filename fathom.env and the following content:

Make sure to update the values in the highlighted lines below.

FATHOM_GZIP = true FATHOM_DEBUG = false FATHOM_DATABASE_DRIVER = "postgres" FATHOM_DATABASE_NAME = "fathom" FATHOM_DATABASE_USER = "fathom" FATHOM_DATABASE_PASSWORD = "db password from step 1" FATHOM_DATABASE_HOST = "internal db hostname from step 1" FATHOM_SECRET = "a sufficiently strong secret"

See Fathom configuration for more details.