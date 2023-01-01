Deploy Fathom Analytics

- Quickstarts
Fathom Analytics provides simple, useful websites stats without tracking or storing personal data of your users. It is open source and can be hosted on Render in just a few clicks.
Create a new PostgreSQL database on Render. Set the Name, Database, and User to
fathom.
Fork render-examples/fathom-analytics and create a new Web Service on Render, giving Render permission to access your forked repo.
On the service creation page, click on Advanced and add a new secret file with filenameMake sure to update the values in the highlighted lines below.
fathom.envand the following content:
FATHOM_GZIP=true FATHOM_DEBUG=false FATHOM_DATABASE_DRIVER="postgres" FATHOM_DATABASE_NAME="fathom" FATHOM_DATABASE_USER="fathom" FATHOM_DATABASE_PASSWORD="db password from step 1"FATHOM_DATABASE_HOST="internal db hostname from step 1"FATHOM_SECRET="a sufficiently strong secret"
See Fathom configuration for more details.
Click on Save web service and Fathom will be available on your
onrender.comURL in less than a minute.
Once Fathom is built, go to the Shell tab in your Render Dashboard and create a Fathom admin user by entering this command:Make sure to replace the email and password.
./fathom --config /etc/secrets/fathom.env user add --email="you@your-email.com" --password="strong-password"
That’s it! You can now create a new site by visiting your Fathom
onrender.com URL. Fathom will start displaying analytics as soon as you copy the tracking snippet to your website.
You can also add a custom domain to your service and Render will automatically issue and manage TLS certificates for your domain.