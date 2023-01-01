Deploy a Bun HTTP Server with Docker

Bun is a fast JavaScript runtime that serves as a bundler, test runner, and package manager.

You can use Render to host a simple Bun HTTP server using Docker.

Fork render-examples/bun-docker on GitHub or click Use this template. Create a new web service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. Select Docker as your service’s runtime.

That’s it! Your web service will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.

