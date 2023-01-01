- Quickstarts
- Bun
Deploy a Bun HTTP Server with Docker
Bun is a fast JavaScript runtime that serves as a bundler, test runner, and package manager.
You can use Render to host a simple Bun HTTP server using Docker.
-
Fork render-examples/bun-docker on GitHub or click Use this template.
-
Create a new web service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo.
-
Select Docker as your service’s runtime.
That’s it! Your web service will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.