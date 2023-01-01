Deploy Blitz

Blitz is a batteries-included framework that’s inspired by Ruby on Rails, is built on Next.js, and features a “Zero-API” data layer abstraction that eliminates the need for REST/GraphQL.

One-Click Deploy

Modify an Existing Blitz Project for Render

If you’ve been developing a Blitz project locally and are ready to deploy it to Render, follow these steps:

Switch your project to use PostgreSQL if you’re currently using SQLite (or another database). Add the YAML below to a render.yaml file at the root of your repo. Commit and push your changes to GitHub or GitLab. Deploy your code to Render. If you haven’t already, connect your GitHub or GitLab account to Render. Render will deploy your code as a web service, create a PostgreSQL instance, and configure the connection between them. Additionally, future pushes to your GitHub or GitLab repo will automatically deploy your Render web service.

services : - type : web name : blitzapp runtime : node plan : starter buildCommand : yarn - - frozen - lockfile - - prod=false && blitz prisma generate && blitz build && blitz prisma migrate deploy startCommand : blitz start envVars : - key : NODE_ENV value : production - key : DATABASE_URL fromDatabase : name : blitzapp - db property : connectionString - key : SESSION_SECRET_KEY generateValue : true databases : - name : blitzapp - db plan : starter

You may also find it helpful to review the commit history of the repo used for the one-click deploy above to better understand these steps.