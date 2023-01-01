- Quickstarts
- Beego
Deploy a Beego Web App
This is a sample Go web app built with Beego and gorilla/websocket. It is based on Beego’s chat example.
It uses Go modules which are supported natively on Render.
Deployment
-
Fork render-examples/beego-WebIM on GitHub.
-
Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo.
-
Select
Gofor the runtime and use the following values during creation:
Build Command:
go build -o app
Start Command:
./app
This will start the
appexecutable compiled during build.
That’s it! Your Go, Beego, and Gorilla powered IM server will be available on your
onrender.com URL as soon as the build finishes.