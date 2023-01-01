  1. Quickstarts
Deploy a Beego Web App

This is a sample Go web app built with Beego and gorilla/websocket. It is based on Beego’s chat example.

It uses Go modules which are supported natively on Render.

Deployment

  1. Fork render-examples/beego-WebIM on GitHub.

  2. Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo.

  3. Select Go for the runtime and use the following values during creation:

    Build Command: go build -o app
    Start Command: ./app

    This will start the app executable compiled during build.

That’s it! Your Go, Beego, and Gorilla powered IM server will be available on your onrender.com URL as soon as the build finishes.

