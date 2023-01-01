Team Features

Render helps teams of all sizes collaborate on their shared apps and infrastructure. Team plans also include powerful operational features, such as service autoscaling.

For a full comparison of plan types, see the pricing page.

These features are specific to team plans:

Feature Description Projects Organize your services by their associated application and environment (such as prod or staging). Autoscaling Automatically scale services up and down according to their memory and CPU load. Preview environments Spin up an ephemeral copy of your entire production environment for safe and comprehensive integration testing. PostgreSQL point-in-time recovery In the event of unexpected data loss, restore your PostgreSQL database to a previous state from within the last seven days.

All teams also receive:

Increased free monthly allotments of build minutes and bandwidth usage

Increased retention of past builds for rollbacks

Teams on an Organization or Enterprise plan receive compliance guarantees (such as SOC 2) and other benefits like uptime and support SLAs. For details, see the pricing page.

Team management

Create your team

From the Render Dashboard, click your user icon in the top-right corner, then click New Team: Complete the team creation form, including specifying a plan type and payment method. Then click Create Team.

You’re all set! You can start creating shared services, inviting team members, and using team-specific features.

Add and remove members

From your team’s page in the Render Dashboard, click the icon in the top-right corner, then click Team Settings. Scroll down to the Team members section. To add a team member, click Invite members .

. To remove an existing team member, open the ••• menu next to that member and click Remove member.

Enforce two-factor auth

You can require two-factor authentication (2FA) for all of your team’s members. Enforce 2FA from your Team Settings page:

If your team enforces 2FA, team members can’t access the team’s resources and settings until they enable 2FA.

Team members with SSH or API keys can't use these keys to access team resources until they enable 2FA.

Transfer services

When you create your team, the creation form provides an option to Transfer Services to the team. If you select this option, Render moves all services, databases, environment groups, and Blueprint instances from your personal account to your new team.