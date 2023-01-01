- Quickstarts
- Gin
Deploy a Go Gin Web Server
This is a sample Go web server powered by the Gin web framework. You can use it as a starting point for deploying your own Go web apps on Render.
The sample app is based on Gin’s realtime chat example, and is available at https://go-gin.onrender.com.
The app uses server-sent events (SSEs) to broadcast messages.
Deployment
-
Fork render-examples/go-gin-web-server on GitHub.
-
Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo.
-
Select
Gofor the runtime and use the following values during creation:
Build Command
go build -tags netgo -ldflags '-s -w' -o app
Start Command
./app
That’s it! Your Go, Gin, and SSE powered web server will be available on your
onrender.com URL in the dashboard as soon as the build finishes.