NEW

Autoscaling

Automated scaling for all your applications based on real-time resource consumption.

Read the docs
computer monitorRender Dashboard
background
Responsive

Responsive

Scale up in seconds and handle traffic spikes with ease.

Cost-effective

Cost-effective

Scale down automatically and never pay for unused capacity.

Flexible

Flexible

Autoscale everything from APIs to background workers.

Autoscaling controls in the Render Dashboard

Easy Setup

Simply set your target CPU or memory utilization and watch your application scale instantly on your Render Dashboard.

Autoscaling Docs
background
background

Autoscaling on Render is so much better than anything I’ve used before; we moved multiple services to Render from Heroku where autoscaling is only available on more expensive plans, and relies on application response times. This can often make things worse when the performance bottleneck is outside the application, for instance in the database.

Render looks at real-time CPU and memory consumption for my services so I’m able to use it for background workers in addition to web apps and keep costs in check across all my services.

Marc Köhlbrugge
Marc Köhlbrugge

founder of BetaList and Startup Jobs

Build on Render

The Zero DevOps cloud for developers and teams.

Get started for free

Subscribe to our newsletter for regular product updates.

Main
AboutPricingDocsCareersBlogPress
DOCUMENTATION
Render APIPublish a Static SiteCreate a PostgreSQL DatabaseLaunch a Background WorkerRender vs Heroku
Sign in
Email us
Community
System Status
Terms
Privacy
Security & Trust
© Render 2023