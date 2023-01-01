Autoscaling
Autoscaling

Automated scaling for all your applications based on real-time resource consumption.
Responsive
Scale up in seconds and handle traffic spikes with ease.
Cost-effective
Scale down automatically and never pay for unused capacity.
Flexible
Autoscale everything from APIs to background workers.
Easy Setup
Easy Setup

Simply set your target CPU or memory utilization and watch your application scale instantly on your Render Dashboard.
Autoscaling on Render is so much better than anything I’ve used before; we moved multiple services to Render from Heroku where autoscaling is only available on more expensive plans, and relies on application response times. This can often make things worse when the performance bottleneck is outside the application, for instance in the database.
Render looks at real-time CPU and memory consumption for my services so I’m able to use it for background workers in addition to web apps and keep costs in check across all my services.