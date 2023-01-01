Changes to Render TLS certificates issued by Let's Encrypt

What is the change?

On September 30th 2021, there will be a change in how older browsers and devices trust Let’s Encrypt certificates that Render uses for TLS on all applications and static sites. This will result in a minor decrease in TLS compatibility for old clients and devices.

Am I affected?

Devices and browsers running up-to-date software will continue working normally. Let’s Encrypt has taken steps to maintain support for the vast majority of older devices as well. If you run a large website, or you need to support less common software (particularly non-browser software), please review Let’s Encrypt’s documentation about this change.

What should I do?

There is no action required by you. Please reach out to support@render.com if you have any questions.