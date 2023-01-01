Looking to go beyond Heroku?

Modern developer conveniences, standard on Render.

  • Zero downtime auto-deploys from GitHub and GitLab

  • Preview environments for fast iteration

  • Always-free static sites backed by global CDN

  • HTTP/2 and compression for faster page loads

  • Native Runtimes for quick, easy deploys

  • Full cron syntax for job scheduling

  • Managed PostgreSQL and Redis

  • No forced restarts

  • No HTTP/1.1 performance constraints

  • No hard response timeouts

    Security

  • Private networking and service discovery

  • Free, automated TLS certificates for custom domains, including wildcards

  • Secret files and shared environment groups

  • Static outbound IPs

Instance Pricing by RAM

Heroku
Render
Monthly Pricing
$300
$0
512 MB
1 GB
2.5 GB
RAM
Render vs. Heroku Comparison thumbnail

Render vs. Heroku Comparison

Migrate from Heroku to Render thumbnail

Migrate from Heroku to Render

