Our product allows businesses to launch an eCommerce marketplace quickly. A key feature of vendo is supplier onboarding where we make extensive use of background queues on Redis to pull product data from various sources and normalize it. We then use another queue to push that data to other tools to make it easily searchable and downloadable. Building on Render’s managed Redis has allowed us to focus on our product roadmap. Setting it up was a breeze, and it has a big impact on scaling of our product.