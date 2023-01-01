NEW

Redis®* now on Render.

In-memory storage for your apps that just works. Deploy secure, reliable Redis from Render in one step.

Fully Managed

Eliminate Overhead

Cut complexity by slashing time spent on Redis management.

Queueing

Offload Work

Maximize availability by queueing jobs that send email, process data, and talk to APIs.

Caching

Reduce Latency

Cache full pages, query results, and template fragments to ease your primary DB's load.

Render Redis

Redis is an open source, in-memory key-value store.

just works.

Our product allows businesses to launch an eCommerce marketplace quickly. A key feature of vendo is supplier onboarding where we make extensive use of background queues on Redis to pull product data from various sources and normalize it. We then use another queue to push that data to other tools to make it easily searchable and downloadable. Building on Render’s managed Redis has allowed us to focus on our product roadmap. Setting it up was a breeze, and it has a big impact on scaling of our product.

Damian Legawiec
Damian Legawiec

vendo

© Render 2023