Deploy Metabase on Render
With Render's Docker runtime, deploy the official Metabase image in minutes.
Deploy in 3 Steps
1
In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service.
2
Select Existing Image and provide an official image URL.
3
Configure your service's details and attach a persistent disk for database storage if needed. Then click Deploy Web Service.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Metabase?
Metabase is an open-source business intelligence and analytics tool that allows everyone in a company to explore and analyze data. It provides a user-friendly interface for querying databases, creating interactive dashboards, and sharing insights. Key features include a visual query builder, drill-through capabilities, usage analytics, and the ability to embed charts and dashboards in other applications. The Metabase Docker image contains the open-source version of the tool, while the Metabase Enterprise and Cloud offerings add more advanced features and hosting options. The Docker image makes it easy to deploy the open-source Metabase for development or production use.
What are the benefits of deploying Metabase on Render?
Deploying Metabase as a Docker image on Render makes data analysis effortless for your organization. With Render's streamlined Docker support, you can easily deploy the open-source Metabase for both development and production use, leveraging features like automated builds from your Git repository and customizable Docker configurations. Enjoy seamless integration with private networking, ensuring your data traffic remains secure, and benefit from built-in logging and service metrics for enhanced monitoring and performance. Render also simplifies the management of your infrastructure with infrastructure-as-code capabilities, enabling you to programmatically define, deploy, and scale Metabase alongside other services. Run Metabase as a private service backed by high-performance SSDs, with automatic daily snapshots for reliable data protection. Embrace data exploration and insight generation today with Render's powerful platform.
What is Render?
Render is the modern application platform that helps developers quickly bring their ideas to market.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
How much does Render cost?
Start for free, then upgrade whenever you're ready for production. Paid instances are billed based on usage, prorated to the second. For more information check our Pricing Page.