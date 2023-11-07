New: Flexible Plans for Render PostgreSQLLearn more
Deploy MariaDB on Render
With Render's Docker runtime, deploy the official MariaDB image in minutes.
Deploy in 3 Steps
1
In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service.
2
Select Existing Image and provide an official image URL.
3
Configure your service's details and attach a persistent disk for database storage if needed. Then click Deploy Web Service.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MariaDB?
MariaDB is an open-source relational database management system (RDBMS) that is a community-developed fork of the popular MySQL database. It was created by the original developers of MySQL and is designed as a drop-in replacement with additional features, new storage engines, fewer bugs, and better performance. MariaDB is one of the most widely used database servers, with notable users including Wikipedia, DBS Bank, and ServiceNow. The official Docker image for MariaDB makes it easy to run a MariaDB server instance, with options to set the root password, create a user and database, and connect the server to a network. The image also provides guidance on backing up and restoring databases, as well as customizing the MariaDB configuration.
What are the benefits of deploying MariaDB on Render?
Deploying MariaDB on Render offers a seamless experience for managing your database needs. As a powerful and open-source relational database management system derived from MySQL, MariaDB provides exceptional performance and a range of features. Using Render's native Docker support, you can easily run the official MariaDB Docker image, complete with customizable options for users, databases, and network configurations. Render's infrastructure-as-code capability allows you to programmatically define and manage your services, while providing persistent disk storage with high-performance SSDs to ensure efficient data handling. With automatic daily snapshots, securing your database has never been easier, making Render an ideal choice for deploying MariaDB efficiently and effectively in your applications.
What is Render?
Render is the modern application platform that helps developers quickly bring their ideas to market.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
How much does Render cost?
Start for free, then upgrade whenever you're ready for production. Paid instances are billed based on usage, prorated to the second. For more information check our Pricing Page.