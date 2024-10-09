New: Flexible Plans for Render PostgreSQLLearn more
Deploy Kibana on Render
With Render's Docker runtime, deploy the official Kibana image in minutes.
Deploy in 3 Steps
1
In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service.
2
Select Existing Image and provide an official image URL.
3
Configure your service's details and attach a persistent disk for database storage if needed. Then click Deploy Web Service.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Kibana?
Kibana is an open-source data visualization and exploration tool that works seamlessly with Elasticsearch. It allows users to search, view, and interact with data stored in Elasticsearch indices, enabling them to create dashboards, visualizations, and perform advanced data analysis. Kibana provides capabilities for observability, security, and search analytics, making it a powerful platform for understanding and exploring large volumes of data from various sources. The Docker image for Kibana makes it easy to run the tool in a containerized environment, which can be useful for development or production deployments.
What are the benefits of deploying Kibana on Render?
Deploy Kibana effortlessly on Render and unlock the full potential of your data visualization and exploration capabilities. With Render's streamlined Docker support, you can easily run Kibana's powerful visual analytics tools in a containerized environment, facilitating seamless interaction with Elasticsearch. Enjoy features like automated image builds, private networking for secure data traffic, and out-of-the-box logging and monitoring with flexible metrics, ensuring comprehensive observability of your applications. With Render's infrastructure-as-code capabilities, effortlessly manage your deployments, customize your Docker configurations, and maintain zero downtime during updates. Leverage Render's managed services to keep your data secure and optimize performance, making it the ideal platform for deploying Kibana in both development and production environments.
What is Render?
Render is the modern application platform that helps developers quickly bring their ideas to market.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
How much does Render cost?
Start for free, then upgrade whenever you're ready for production. Paid instances are billed based on usage, prorated to the second. For more information check our Pricing Page.