New: Flexible Plans for Render PostgreSQLLearn more
Deploy Ghost on Render
With Render's Docker runtime, deploy the official Ghost image in minutes.
Deploy in 3 Steps
1
In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service.
2
Select Existing Image and provide an official image URL.
3
Configure your service's details and attach a persistent disk for database storage if needed. Then click Deploy Web Service.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Ghost?
Ghost is an open source blogging and newsletter platform that allows users to publish content, send newsletters, and offer paid subscriptions. It is a powerful app for professional publishers to create, share, and grow a business around their content. The Ghost Docker image provides an independent platform for publishing online by web and email newsletter, with built-in user signups, gated access, and subscription payments via Stripe to help publishers build a direct relationship with their audience. The platform is fast, user-friendly, and runs on Node.js and MySQL8.
What are the benefits of deploying Ghost on Render?
Deploying Ghost on Render unlocks the full potential of this powerful open-source blogging and newsletter platform. With Render's native Docker support, you can seamlessly deploy Ghost using prebuilt images or automated builds, ensuring a quick and hassle-free setup. Take advantage of optimized performance with features like persistent disk storage on high-performance SSDs, enabling efficient content delivery and management for your audience. Render also offers built-in logging and monitoring, so you can effortlessly track service performance and access vital metrics in real-time. Plus, with infrastructure-as-code, you can easily manage your deployments programmatically, making it simple to scale your Ghost platform as your publication grows. Choose Render for a streamlined, robust publishing experience.
What is Render?
Render is the modern application platform that helps developers quickly bring their ideas to market.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
How much does Render cost?
Start for free, then upgrade whenever you're ready for production. Paid instances are billed based on usage, prorated to the second. For more information check our Pricing Page.