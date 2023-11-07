New: Flexible Plans for Render PostgreSQLLearn more
Deploy Influxdb on Render
With Render's Docker runtime, deploy the official Influxdb image in minutes.
Deploy in 3 Steps
1
In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service.
2
Select Existing Image and provide an official image URL.
3
Configure your service's details and attach a persistent disk for database storage if needed. Then click Deploy Web Service.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Influxdb?
InfluxDB is a powerful open-source time series database designed to handle high-volume data ingestion and real-time analytics. It is optimized for collecting, storing, and processing large amounts of timestamped data, making it well-suited for use cases such as DevOps monitoring, application metrics, IoT sensor data, and event monitoring. InfluxDB is known for its speed and ability to handle high write and query workloads, making it a popular choice for organizations that need to analyze and gain insights from time series data.
What are the benefits of deploying Influxdb on Render?
Deploying InfluxDB on Render harnesses the power of this robust open-source time series database while benefiting from Render's streamlined Docker deployment process. With support for deploying both public and private Docker images, developers can easily set up InfluxDB to manage high-volume data ingestion and real-time analytics, optimized for use cases like DevOps monitoring and IoT sensor data. Render ensures your InfluxDB instance runs as a private service backed by high-performance SSDs, with automatic daily snapshots for enhanced data protection. Additionally, Render offers out-of-the-box logging and monitoring capabilities, allowing you to track service metrics such as memory, CPU, and request volumes directly from the dashboard. You can also take advantage of Render's infrastructure-as-code features to programmatically define your deployments, ensuring a seamless experience for managing your InfluxDB instance alongside other applications.
What is Render?
Render is the modern application platform that helps developers quickly bring their ideas to market.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
How much does Render cost?
Start for free, then upgrade whenever you're ready for production. Paid instances are billed based on usage, prorated to the second. For more information check our Pricing Page.