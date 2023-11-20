New: Flexible Plans for Render PostgreSQLLearn more
Deploy MongoDB on Render
With Render's Docker runtime, deploy the official MongoDB image in minutes.
Deploy in 3 Steps
1
In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service.
2
Select Existing Image and provide an official image URL.
3
Configure your service's details and attach a persistent disk for database storage if needed. Then click Deploy Web Service.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MongoDB?
MongoDB is a free and open-source cross-platform document-oriented database program. It is classified as a NoSQL database and utilizes JSON-like documents with optional schemas. Developed by MongoDB Inc., it is commonly used as a backend for various websites and services. The official MongoDB Docker image simplifies the process of running MongoDB in a containerized environment, offering features such as setting a root username and password for authentication, initializing a fresh MongoDB instance with custom scripts, advanced configuration options, and support for multiple architectures.
What are the benefits of deploying MongoDB on Render?
Deploy MongoDB effortlessly on Render's platform, leveraging the simplicity of Docker to run this powerful NoSQL database with custom configurations. With Render, you can use the official MongoDB Docker image to set up a secure instance with user authentication and initialization scripts, all while enjoying features like private networking for securely connecting to your other services and persistent disk storage backed by high-performance SSDs with automatic daily snapshots. Render simplifies deployment with its intuitive interface, providing out-of-the-box logging and monitoring, so you can effortlessly track performance metrics like memory and CPU usage. Moreover, infrastructure-as-code capabilities allow you to define and manage your deployments programmatically, making it easy to scale and maintain your MongoDB services as your application grows.
What is Render?
Render is the modern application platform that helps developers quickly bring their ideas to market.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
How much does Render cost?
Start for free, then upgrade whenever you're ready for production. Paid instances are billed based on usage, prorated to the second. For more information check our Pricing Page.