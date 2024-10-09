New: Flexible Plans for Render PostgreSQLLearn more
Deploy Rabbitmq on Render
With Render's Docker runtime, deploy the official Rabbitmq image in minutes.
Deploy in 3 Steps
1
In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service.
2
Select Existing Image and provide an official image URL.
3
Configure your service's details and attach a persistent disk for database storage if needed. Then click Deploy Web Service.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Rabbitmq?
RabbitMQ is an open-source message broker software that serves as a reliable and flexible messaging system. It implements the Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP) and is written in the Erlang programming language, built on the Open Telecom Platform framework for clustering and failover. RabbitMQ, also known as message-oriented middleware, supports various protocols like AMQP, STOMP, and MQTT, and provides client libraries for multiple programming languages. The Docker image for RabbitMQ offers options to configure the default user, password, and virtual host, as well as enable various plugins like the management console, MQTT, and STOMP. The image is available in both regular and Alpine Linux variants to suit different deployment needs.
What are the benefits of deploying Rabbitmq on Render?
Deploy RabbitMQ effortlessly on Render, leveraging a robust and scalable Docker environment for your messaging needs. As an open-source message broker, RabbitMQ excels in reliable and flexible message handling, supporting protocols like AMQP, STOMP, and MQTT. With Render, you can seamlessly deploy your RabbitMQ Docker image, configure defaults, and enable essential plugins through a streamlined process, including automated builds directly from your Git repository. Render enhances RabbitMQ's capabilities with features such as private networking for secure service interaction, out-of-the-box logging and monitoring for easy insights into performance, and infrastructure-as-code support for managing your deployments programmatically. Experience hassle-free deployments of your messaging system while enjoying persistent storage and service discovery‚Äîall crafted for developers seeking efficiency and reliability.
What is Render?
Render is the modern application platform that helps developers quickly bring their ideas to market.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
How much does Render cost?
Start for free, then upgrade whenever you're ready for production. Paid instances are billed based on usage, prorated to the second. For more information check our Pricing Page.