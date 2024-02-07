New: Flexible Plans for Render PostgreSQLLearn more
Deploy Monica on Render
With Render's Docker runtime, deploy the official Monica image in minutes.
Deploy in 3 Steps
1
In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service.
2
Select Existing Image and provide an official image URL.
3
Configure your service's details and attach a persistent disk for database storage if needed. Then click Deploy Web Service.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Monica?
Monica is an open-source personal relationship management system that assists users in organizing their interactions with loved ones. This self-hosted web application enables users to store and manage details about their personal relationships, including contacts, events, and notes. Monica is specifically designed to help users keep track of significant information regarding their relationships, such as birthdays, anniversaries, and contact details.
What are the benefits of deploying Monica on Render?
Deploying Monica on Render harnesses the power of containerization to streamline the management of your personal relationships. With Render's native support for Docker, you can easily deploy prebuilt images or automate builds directly from your Git repository. This makes it simple to customize your Monica instance and ensure that your relationship management tool is always up-to-date with the latest features. Render enhances the Monica experience with out-of-the-box logging and monitoring, offering detailed service metrics like memory, CPU usage, and HTTP request volume at your fingertips. The platform's infrastructure-as-code capabilities enable you to programmatically define and scale your Monica deployment while keeping your data secure through private networking. With managed services and a user-friendly deployment process, Monica on Render provides a seamless environment for nurturing your relationships.
What is Render?
Render is the modern application platform that helps developers quickly bring their ideas to market.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
How much does Render cost?
Start for free, then upgrade whenever you're ready for production. Paid instances are billed based on usage, prorated to the second. For more information check our Pricing Page.