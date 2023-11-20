New: Flexible Plans for Render PostgreSQLLearn more
Deploy Mysql on Render
With Render's Docker runtime, deploy the official Mysql image in minutes.
Deploy in 3 Steps
1
In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service.
2
Select Existing Image and provide an official image URL.
3
Configure your service's details and attach a persistent disk for database storage if needed. Then click Deploy Web Service.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Mysql?
MySQL is the leading open-source relational database management system (RDBMS) widely utilized for web applications, e-commerce, and information services. It is recognized for its exceptional performance, reliability, and user-friendliness. The official MySQL Docker image allows for easy deployment of MySQL in a containerized setup, offering customization options for configuration and database initialization. Notable features include transaction support, foreign key constraints, a diverse array of data types, advanced security measures, and high availability capabilities.
What are the benefits of deploying Mysql on Render?
Deploy MySQL effortlessly on Render with our native Docker support, designed for optimal performance and reliability. As the leading open-source relational database management system, MySQL offers advanced features like transaction support and robust security. With Render, you can easily initialize your MySQL containers, manage configurations, and take advantage of persistent disk storage backed by high-performance SSDs, ensuring your data is both accessible and protected with automatic daily snapshots. Render streamlines the deployment process for containerized applications, allowing you to run your MySQL services securely as private instances. Benefit from out-of-the-box logging and service metrics, enabling you to monitor performance seamlessly. Experience a hassle-free setup with Render's infrastructure-as-code capabilities and customizable options tailored for your web applications, e-commerce, and information services.
What is Render?
Render is the modern application platform that helps developers quickly bring their ideas to market.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
How much does Render cost?
Start for free, then upgrade whenever you're ready for production. Paid instances are billed based on usage, prorated to the second. For more information check our Pricing Page.