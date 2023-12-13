New: Flexible Plans for Render PostgreSQLLearn more
Deploy Minio on Render
With Render's Docker runtime, deploy the official Minio image in minutes.
Deploy in 3 Steps
1
In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service.
2
Select Existing Image and provide an official image URL.
3
Configure your service's details and attach a persistent disk for database storage if needed. Then click Deploy Web Service.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Minio?
MinIO is a high-performance, S3-compatible object storage system designed for large-scale AI/ML, data lake, and database workloads. It is released under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 and can be used to build high-performance infrastructure for machine learning, analytics, and application data workloads.
What are the benefits of deploying Minio on Render?
Deploying MinIO on Render combines high-performance, S3-compatible object storage with a streamlined containerized application environment. Developers benefit from Render's native Docker support, enabling effortless deployment of MinIO images, whether public or private. With features such as automated image builds, seamless environment variable management, and infrastructure-as-code capabilities, building robust infrastructure for AI/ML and data lake workloads becomes efficient and scalable. Render enhances the MinIO experience with built-in logging and monitoring, offering insights into service performance and usage metrics. The platform also supports private networking, ensuring secure traffic between MinIO and other deployed services. Choose Render for your MinIO deployment and unlock the full potential of your application data workloads with ease and efficiency.
What is Render?
Render is the modern application platform that helps developers quickly bring their ideas to market.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
How much does Render cost?
Start for free, then upgrade whenever you're ready for production. Paid instances are billed based on usage, prorated to the second. For more information check our Pricing Page.