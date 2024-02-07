New: Flexible Plans for Render PostgreSQLLearn more
Deploy Nextcloud on Render
With Render's Docker runtime, deploy the official Nextcloud image in minutes.
Deploy in 3 Steps
1
In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service.
2
Select Existing Image and provide an official image URL.
3
Configure your service's details and attach a persistent disk for database storage if needed. Then click Deploy Web Service.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Nextcloud?
Nextcloud is an open-source content collaboration platform that enables users to access, share, and safeguard their files, calendars, contacts, and communications from any device, all while maintaining control over their data. It offers similar features to services like Dropbox, Office 365, or Google Drive, but allows for self-hosting. The Docker image for Nextcloud is tailored for a micro-service architecture, providing both an Apache-based image and a PHP-FPM image. This image supports auto-configuration through environment variables and can integrate with external object storage services, although it is maintained by the Nextcloud community rather than the official company.
What are the benefits of deploying Nextcloud on Render?
Deploy Nextcloud on Render and unlock a powerful self-hosted content collaboration platform that puts you in control of your files, calendars, and communications. Render's seamless Docker support streamlines the deployment of Nextcloud's micro-service architecture, allowing for easy integration with external storage and automated setups via environment variables. Enjoy managed persistent disk storage on high-performance SSDs, automatic daily snapshots, and robust logging and monitoring through the Render dashboard. Take advantage of private networking for secure communication between your services, while leveraging infrastructure-as-code capabilities to effortlessly define and manage your deployments. Experience the ease of deploying with Render and keep your data secure and accessible from any device.
What is Render?
Render is the modern application platform that helps developers quickly bring their ideas to market.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
How much does Render cost?
Start for free, then upgrade whenever you're ready for production. Paid instances are billed based on usage, prorated to the second. For more information check our Pricing Page.