Deploy Elasticsearch on Render
With Render's Docker runtime, deploy the official Elasticsearch image in minutes.
Deploy in 3 Steps
1
In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service.
2
Select Existing Image and provide an official image URL.
3
Configure your service's details and attach a persistent disk for database storage if needed. Then click Deploy Web Service.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Elasticsearch?
Elasticsearch is a distributed, RESTful search and analytics engine that centrally stores data to enable users to discover expected insights and uncover unexpected ones. It is the heart of the Elastic Stack, which also includes Logstash, Kibana, and Beats. The Docker image for Elasticsearch is governed by the Elastic License and includes the full set of free features, allowing it to be easily deployed in development or production environments.
What are the benefits of deploying Elasticsearch on Render?
Deploying Elasticsearch on Render leverages a streamlined process for containerized applications, ensuring high availability and ease of management. With Render's support for Docker, you can deploy Elasticsearch's powerful distributed search and analytics engine effortlessly, whether from a public registry or your private images. The platform's out-of-the-box logging and monitoring capabilities enable you to visualize service metrics directly in the dashboard, making it simpler to track performance and health. Render enhances the deployment experience further by providing robust features like private networking, ensuring secure communication between your Elasticsearch service and related components in the Elastic Stack. With persistent disk storage backed by high-performance SSDs and automatic daily snapshots, your data remains safe and accessible, facilitating groundbreaking insights from your data in both development and production environments.
What is Render?
Render is the modern application platform that helps developers quickly bring their ideas to market.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
How much does Render cost?
Start for free, then upgrade whenever you're ready for production. Paid instances are billed based on usage, prorated to the second. For more information check our Pricing Page.