Deploy Sonarqube on Render
With Render's Docker runtime, deploy the official Sonarqube image in minutes.
Deploy in 3 Steps
1
In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service.
2
Select Existing Image and provide an official image URL.
3
Configure your service's details and attach a persistent disk for database storage if needed. Then click Deploy Web Service.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Sonarqube?
SonarQube is an open-source platform that continuously inspects code quality. It performs automatic reviews using static code analysis to detect bugs, code smells, and security vulnerabilities across 27 programming languages. SonarQube offers reports on code duplication, coding standards, unit tests, code coverage, complexity, comments, and more. It integrates with various software pipelines and provides clear guidance to help developers fix issues and teams deliver better, safer software. With over 225,000 deployments, SonarQube is a leading tool used by small teams and large enterprises to improve their code quality and security.
What are the benefits of deploying Sonarqube on Render?
Deploy SonarQube effortlessly on Render to harness the power of continuous code quality inspection. With Render's native Docker support, you can easily deploy prebuilt images or automate builds directly from your Git repository. Enjoy seamless integration with your software pipelines, enabling quick fixes for bugs, code smells, and security vulnerabilities across 27 programming languages. Render also offers out-of-the-box logging, monitoring, and customizable infrastructure via infrastructure-as-code, ensuring a streamlined deployment process. Plus, with private networking, you can secure traffic between services, enhancing the safety and efficacy of your development workflow. Unlock better code quality and delivery with SonarQube on Render.
What is Render?
Render is the modern application platform that helps developers quickly bring their ideas to market.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
How much does Render cost?
Start for free, then upgrade whenever you're ready for production. Paid instances are billed based on usage, prorated to the second. For more information check our Pricing Page.