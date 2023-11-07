New: Flexible Plans for Render PostgreSQLLearn more
Deploy Nango Runner on Render
With Render's Docker runtime, deploy the official Nango Runner image in minutes.
Deploy in 3 Steps
1
In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service.
2
Select Existing Image and provide an official image URL.
3
Configure your service's details and attach a persistent disk for database storage if needed. Then click Deploy Web Service.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Nango Runner?
The nango-runner is a Node.js-based service within the Nango API integration platform that is responsible for executing custom integration scripts to interact with external APIs on behalf of Nango customers. The runner services are isolated per customer and directly interface with external systems to carry out the integration logic defined in action, sync, and webhook scripts.
What are the benefits of deploying Nango Runner on Render?
Deploying nango-runner on Render provides a powerful and streamlined environment for executing your Node.js integration scripts. Render's native Docker support allows quick deployment of any public or private Docker image, ensuring that your integration logic operates seamlessly in isolated environments for each customer. With full logging and monitoring capabilities, you can easily track service performance and troubleshoot issues through the Render dashboard, enhancing your API integration processes. Render's infrastructure-as-code feature enables you to programmatically manage your deployments, ensuring that your integration solutions are easily replicable and scalable. The platform also supports private networking, allowing secure communication between the nango-runner and other services, which is crucial for interacting with external APIs without exposing your data. Enjoy the benefits of a comprehensive and secure deployment platform tailored for your integration needs.
What is Render?
Render is the modern application platform that helps developers quickly bring their ideas to market.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
How much does Render cost?
Start for free, then upgrade whenever you're ready for production. Paid instances are billed based on usage, prorated to the second. For more information check our Pricing Page.