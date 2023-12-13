New: Flexible Plans for Render PostgreSQLLearn more
Deploy Orientdb on Render
With Render's Docker runtime, deploy the official Orientdb image in minutes.
Deploy in 3 Steps
1
In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service.
2
Select Existing Image and provide an official image URL.
3
Configure your service's details and attach a persistent disk for database storage if needed. Then click Deploy Web Service.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Orientdb?
OrientDB is an open source NoSQL database management system (DBMS) written in Java. It is a multi-model database, supporting graph, document, and object models. OrientDB combines the power of graphs and the flexibility of documents into one scalable, high-performance operational database. The Docker image for OrientDB provides a full-fledged installation, allowing users to run various OrientDB tools like the console and ETL. Users can also override configuration parameters and environment variables to customize the deployment.
What are the benefits of deploying Orientdb on Render?
Deploying OrientDB on Render combines the capabilities of a powerful multi-model NoSQL database with the streamlined deployment experience of a modern platform. Render's Docker support allows users to easily run the OrientDB Docker image, enabling the efficient management of graph, document, and object models. Customize your deployment effortlessly with configurable environment variables while enjoying the benefits of persistent disk storage backed by high-performance SSDs and automatic daily snapshots for data safety. Render also enhances your development workflow with built-in logging, monitoring, and infrastructure as code features. This means you can manage your deployments programmatically, ensuring a seamless setup for all your services. Experience the flexibility of deployable containerized apps, making OrientDB more accessible and efficient than ever.
What is Render?
Render is the modern application platform that helps developers quickly bring their ideas to market.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
How much does Render cost?
Start for free, then upgrade whenever you're ready for production. Paid instances are billed based on usage, prorated to the second. For more information check our Pricing Page.