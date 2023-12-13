Deploying OrientDB on Render combines the capabilities of a powerful multi-model NoSQL database with the streamlined deployment experience of a modern platform. Render's Docker support allows users to easily run the OrientDB Docker image, enabling the efficient management of graph, document, and object models. Customize your deployment effortlessly with configurable environment variables while enjoying the benefits of persistent disk storage backed by high-performance SSDs and automatic daily snapshots for data safety.

Render also enhances your development workflow with built-in logging, monitoring, and infrastructure as code features. This means you can manage your deployments programmatically, ensuring a seamless setup for all your services. Experience the flexibility of deployable containerized apps, making OrientDB more accessible and efficient than ever.