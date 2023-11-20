New: Flexible Plans for Render PostgreSQLLearn more
Deploy Fluentd on Render
With Render's Docker runtime, deploy the official Fluentd image in minutes.
Deploy in 3 Steps
1
In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service.
2
Select Existing Image and provide an official image URL.
3
Configure your service's details and attach a persistent disk for database storage if needed. Then click Deploy Web Service.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Fluentd?
Fluentd is an open-source data collector that enables unified logging and data processing. It allows you to unify data collection and consumption from various sources, such as event logs, application logs, and clickstreams, for better understanding and utilization of your data. Fluentd is a streaming data collector hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), and it is available on Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms. The tool is written primarily in C with a Ruby wrapper, providing flexibility for users.
What are the benefits of deploying Fluentd on Render?
Deploying Fluentd on Render provides a seamless experience for unified logging and data processing. With Render's straightforward Docker support, you can effortlessly deploy prebuilt images or automate builds directly from your Git repository, allowing for streamlined integration of event and application logs. Render's built-in logging and monitoring capabilities ensure you can easily access service logs and output to favorite third-party providers, while custom Docker configurations provide the flexibility Fluentd users need. Moreover, Render simplifies infrastructure management using infrastructure-as-code, allowing you to programmatically define and deploy your logging services. With private networking and high-performance SSD storage, you can run Fluentd as a secure private service, ensuring smooth and efficient data collection across your applications. Experience better data insights with the powerful combination of Fluentd and Render.
What is Render?
Render is the modern application platform that helps developers quickly bring their ideas to market.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
How much does Render cost?
Start for free, then upgrade whenever you're ready for production. Paid instances are billed based on usage, prorated to the second. For more information check our Pricing Page.