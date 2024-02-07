New: Flexible Plans for Render PostgreSQLLearn more
Deploy Wordpress on Render
With Render's Docker runtime, deploy the official Wordpress image in minutes.
Deploy in 3 Steps
1
In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service.
2
Select Existing Image and provide an official image URL.
3
Configure your service's details and attach a persistent disk for database storage if needed. Then click Deploy Web Service.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Wordpress?
WordPress is a free and open-source content management system (CMS) that allows users to easily create and manage websites. It is the most popular blogging platform on the web, powering over 43.5% of all websites. The official Docker image for WordPress provides a convenient way to run WordPress, with support for multiple versions of PHP and different configurations like Apache or FPM. The image also includes environment variables to easily configure the WordPress installation, and can be used as a base to build custom WordPress deployments with pre-installed themes, plugins, or other customizations.
What are the benefits of deploying Wordpress on Render?
Deploying WordPress on Render using Docker brings unparalleled convenience and power to your website management. Leverage Render's streamlined deployment process for any Docker image, allowing you to effortlessly run the official WordPress image with various PHP configurations. Customize your deployments using environment variables, making it easy to add pre-installed themes and plugins to enhance functionality. With features like built-in logging, monitoring, and infrastructure-as-code capabilities, Render ensures your WordPress site runs efficiently and reliably. Enjoy secure private networking for your services and persistent disk storage backed by high-performance SSDs, all while benefiting from Render's global CDN for faster content delivery. Unlock the full potential of your WordPress site on Render today!
What is Render?
Render is the modern application platform that helps developers quickly bring their ideas to market.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
How much does Render cost?
Start for free, then upgrade whenever you're ready for production. Paid instances are billed based on usage, prorated to the second. For more information check our Pricing Page.