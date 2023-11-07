New: Flexible Plans for Render PostgreSQLLearn more
Deploy Directus on Render
With Render's Docker runtime, deploy the official Directus image in minutes.
Deploy in 3 Steps
1
In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service.
2
Select Existing Image and provide an official image URL.
3
Configure your service's details and attach a persistent disk for database storage if needed. Then click Deploy Web Service.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Directus?
Directus is a powerful, open-source headless CMS and API platform that allows you to easily create and deploy data-rich applications. It instantly layers a blazingly fast Node.js API on top of any SQL database, supporting a wide range of database options including PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, and more. Directus provides responsive REST, GraphQL, and Realtime APIs for your data, and its modular, customizable architecture makes it highly extensible. The platform also includes a modern, no-code dashboard that is intuitive for non-technical users. Directus can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud, with a self-service Directus Cloud option available.
What are the benefits of deploying Directus on Render?
Deploy Directus effortlessly on Render, leveraging its powerful, open-source headless CMS capabilities alongside a seamless Docker experience. Render simplifies the deployment of containerized applications, allowing you to utilize your existing Docker image or build a new one directly from your Git repository. With features like automated image builds, parallelized caching, and full .dockerignore support, you can streamline your development process, enabling rapid iteration on data-rich applications. Render elevates your Directus deployment with out-of-the-box logging, monitoring, and metrics to ensure optimal performance. Enjoy secure private networking for your services, automatic daily snapshots for high-performance SSD storage, and a globally distributed CDN for quick access to your valuable content. Experience effortless management and robust infrastructure-as-code to deploy, scale, and enhance your Directus applications like never before.
What is Render?
Render is the modern application platform that helps developers quickly bring their ideas to market.
Build and scale your applications and websites on an all-purpose developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git.
How much does Render cost?
Start for free, then upgrade whenever you're ready for production. Paid instances are billed based on usage, prorated to the second. For more information check our Pricing Page.