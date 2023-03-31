March 31, 2023 - Changelog
Rebooting our Changelog
Hi there! As of this week, we're relaunching our Changelog. Expect to see new updates here each week and sometimes in your email.
Here's the update for this week:
New Releases
- You can now change the repo connected to a service
- You can now regenerate the deploy hook URL for a service
Product Updates
- Added support for Python
3.11.2
- Updated log level in log streams to map to appropriate syslog priority. The default log severity level is now
INFOinstead of
ALERT
- Added support for Sumo Logic as a log stream
- Added support for listing more than 100 branches for GitLab repositories
- Service events now display the user who triggered an instance type change
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the display of y-axis labels in metrics charts
- Added an instructive error message in Blueprint syncs if the repo cannot be accessed
- Clarified in the UI that service health checks are internal
- Started cleaning up Preview Environments when a PR is closed, even if Preview Environments aren't enabled
- Fixed an issue causing external Postgres connections to close unexpectedly
Docs Updates
- Updated the REST API docs to reflect monorepo support