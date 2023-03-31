March 31, 2023 - Changelog

March 31, 2023

New Improved Fixed

Rebooting our Changelog

Hi there! As of this week, we're relaunching our Changelog. Expect to see new updates here each week and sometimes in your email.

Here's the update for this week:

New Releases

You can now change the repo connected to a service

You can now regenerate the deploy hook URL for a service

Product Updates

Added support for Python 3.11.2

Updated log level in log streams to map to appropriate syslog priority. The default log severity level is now INFO instead of ALERT

instead of Added support for Sumo Logic as a log stream

Added support for listing more than 100 branches for GitLab repositories

Service events now display the user who triggered an instance type change

Bug Fixes

Fixed the display of y-axis labels in metrics charts

Added an instructive error message in Blueprint syncs if the repo cannot be accessed

Clarified in the UI that service health checks are internal

Started cleaning up Preview Environments when a PR is closed, even if Preview Environments aren't enabled

Fixed an issue causing external Postgres connections to close unexpectedly

Docs Updates