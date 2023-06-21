June 21, 2023 - Changelog

June 21, 2023

New Improved Fixed

We're posting an off-schedule Changelog update to share that Render has achieved a significant milestone. Read on to learn more!

Render's $50 million Series B

This week, we announced that Render raised a $50 million Series B led by Bessemer Venture Partners. This new round of funding empowers us to continue to build toward our vision of making cloud infrastructure management a thing of the past and ushering in a new era of developer productivity.

Learn more about our story on Insider, Techcrunch, and our blog.

Projects are now available for all teams

Projects are now available for all developers on the Team, Organization, and Enterprise plans. You can use projects to organize your app’s services, making managing and collaborating with your team easier.

Learn more on our blog here.

Updates to our build retention policy for Instant Rollbacks

Starting on July 5, 2023, we will retain builds only for the most recent deploys of Render services. Based on historical data, this change will not affect most users. The number of builds retained will vary based on plan.

Find more detail under Instant Rollbacks on our pricing page.

Cancel deploys, Errors for failed on-off jobs, and more

We've also shipped a ton of small wins over the last week.

Cancel deploys You asked, and we listened. If a deploy was triggered by accident or isn't going as anticipated, click the new Cancel button, and your service will remain as-is

You asked, and we listened. If a deploy was triggered by accident or isn't going as anticipated, click the new Cancel button, and your service will remain as-is Show errors for failed one-off jobs Now, if a one-off job fails, we publish a meaningful error that should help make debugging easier

Now, if a one-off job fails, we publish a meaningful error that should help make debugging easier New Trust Center If you need to request Render's SOC 2 report or learn more about our security and compliance posture, all of this is now available self-serve in our new Trust Center

If you need to request Render's SOC 2 report or learn more about our security and compliance posture, all of this is now available self-serve in our Doc updates We added a new section to our Web Services article explaining how host and port configurations work. We also updated the Free Instance Types article to better explain free-tier limitations

That's it for this week! As always, please let us know how we can improve Render for you. Thank you for choosing Render!