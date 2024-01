December 01, 2023

Improved

We've updated the default language versions for several of our native runtimes. Here are the changes:

Node.js: 14.17.0 → 20.9.0

Ruby: 2.6.8 → 3.2.2

Elixir: 1.9.4 → 1.15.6

Python: 3.7.10 → 3.11.6

A couple items to note: