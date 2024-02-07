Teams can now require login via Google account

May 01, 2024

New

Teams can now require all members to log in to Render via their Google account (instead of using another supported login method, such as username and password).

Admins can enable this feature from their Team Settings page in the Render Dashboard:

Enforcing login via Google account in the Render Dashboard

If a team member does log in to Render using a different method, they cannot access the team's resources or settings.

Learn more in the documentation.