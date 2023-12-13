Specify deploy behavior when modifying environment variables

September 11, 2024

Improved

When you update a service's environment variables in the Render Dashboard, you can now specify whether this triggers a new deploy.

Selecting deploy behavior when modifying environment variables

You can select from three options:

Save, rebuild, and deploy: Render triggers a new build for your service and deploys it with the new environment variables.

Render triggers a new build for your service and deploys it with the new environment variables. Save and deploy: Render redeploys your service's existing build with the new environment variables.

Render redeploys your service's existing build with the new environment variables. Save only: Render saves the new environment variables without triggering a deploy. Your service will not use the new variables until its next deploy.

Learn more about environment variables in the documentation.