Specify deploy behavior when modifying environment variables
When you update a service's environment variables in the Render Dashboard, you can now specify whether this triggers a new deploy.
You can select from three options:
- Save, rebuild, and deploy: Render triggers a new build for your service and deploys it with the new environment variables.
- Save and deploy: Render redeploys your service's existing build with the new environment variables.
- Save only: Render saves the new environment variables without triggering a deploy. Your service will not use the new variables until its next deploy.
Learn more about environment variables in the documentation.