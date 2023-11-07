Render accounts are now workspaces

September 16, 2024

All individual and team accounts on Render are now workspaces. This unified account model simplifies upgrading from an individual to a team. There are no changes to pricing.

Here's a summary of what's changed:

Each individual account is now a free Hobby workspace with a single seat.

Each team account is now a workspace with its existing plan, seats, and features.

Hobby workspaces gain the ability to create one project with up to two environments.

Hobby workspaces gain the ability to create one project with up to two environments.

A newly created Hobby workspace can add a maximum of two total custom domains. This limit does not apply to individual accounts created before this date.

The Team plan is now named Professional. Paid plans are otherwise unchanged.

You can upgrade or downgrade your workspace's plan at any time.

For details about each workspace plan, see the pricing page.