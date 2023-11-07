Render accounts are now workspaces
All individual and team accounts on Render are now workspaces. This unified account model simplifies upgrading from an individual to a team. There are no changes to pricing.
Here's a summary of what's changed:
- Each individual account is now a free Hobby workspace with a single seat.
- Each team account is now a workspace with its existing plan, seats, and features.
- Hobby workspaces gain the ability to create one project with up to two environments.
- A newly created Hobby workspace can add a maximum of two total custom domains.
- This limit does not apply to individual accounts created before this date.
- The Team plan is now named Professional. Paid plans are otherwise unchanged.
- You can upgrade or downgrade your workspace's plan at any time.
For details about each workspace plan, see the pricing page.