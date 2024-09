September 09, 2024

Improved

As part of creating a pull request preview, Render now creates a GitHub deploy on the associated pull request. This matches the behavior for preview environments.

A PR preview's associated GitHub deploy

Click View deployment to open the preview instance in your browser.

Before this change, Render instead added a comment with preview details to your pull request. Render continues to use comments for GitLab and Bitbucket repositories.

Learn more in the documentation.