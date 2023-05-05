May 5, 2023 - Changelog

May 05, 2023

New Improved ICYMI

Time for us to dig into all the work we shipped this week.

New from Render

Host a ChatGPT retrieval plugin on Render We created a Render Example you can use to get started with ChatGPT plugins, all on Render. You'll need early access to plugins to try it out, and you can join the OpenAI waitlist here.

Product updates

You can now view your invoice immediately after the billing period ends, so you have clarity around your spending on Render all the time. External connections to Render Postgres now require TLS v1.2 or higher. You'll also need to use one of the cipher suites listed in our documentation to connect to your databases securely. Learn more here .

ICYMI

Projects in Early Access You can now organize your services by app and deployment to make building and managing services much easier.

Access projects today by navigating to Settings and opting into Early Access. Available on the Team plan and above.