May 26, 2023 - Changelog

May 26, 2023

New Fixed ICYMI

We have lots of quality-of-life improvements to share this week!

Restart servers using our REST API

Last week, we shipped the ability to restart services without redeploying them. We've now added an API endpoint to do the same — more at https://api-docs.render.com/reference/restart-server.

Faster go-lives for deploys

Massive scale meant some deploys took much longer than we'd have liked to go live. Not anymore! We've rewritten things to make deploy go-lives up to 10x faster.

Improved reliability for PostgreSQL replicas

We've fixed a bizarre edge case where Postgres replicas can get 'stuck' and never catch up with the primary.

Search by service ID

You can now find services using service IDs.

ICYMI

Early Access: Deploy images from public and private registries

Last week, we introduced the ability to deploy container images directly in early access. You no longer need to wrestle with Dockerfiles, and deploys can be much faster using pre-built container images.

That's it for this week. Have a happy and safe Memorial Day weekend if you're in the US, and enjoy the Spring Bank Holiday in the UK!