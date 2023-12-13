New: Flexible Plans for Render PostgreSQL

October 22, 2024
New

In-place PostgreSQL upgrades now available in early access

Render now provides early access support for upgrading your PostgreSQL database's major version in-place. This upgrades your database to the most recent PostgreSQL version supported by Render (currently 16).

Upgrading your database requires downtime. Schedule upgrades accordingly.

Enable in-place upgrades from your Workspace Settings page in the Render Dashboard, under Early Access:

Enabling PostgreSQL upgrades in the Render Dashboard
Then open the upgrade page for your database by clicking the version number on its Info page:

Opening the version upgrade page for a PostgreSQL database
Learn more in the documentation.