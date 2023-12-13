New: Flexible Plans for Render PostgreSQLLearn more
In-place PostgreSQL upgrades now available in early access
Render now provides early access support for upgrading your PostgreSQL database's major version in-place. This upgrades your database to the most recent PostgreSQL version supported by Render (currently 16).
Upgrading your database requires downtime. Schedule upgrades accordingly.
Enable in-place upgrades from your Workspace Settings page in the Render Dashboard, under Early Access:
Then open the upgrade page for your database by clicking the version number on its Info page:
Learn more in the documentation.