In-place PostgreSQL upgrades now available in early access

October 22, 2024

New

Render now provides early access support for upgrading your PostgreSQL database's major version in-place. This upgrades your database to the most recent PostgreSQL version supported by Render (currently 16).

Upgrading your database requires downtime. Schedule upgrades accordingly.

Enable in-place upgrades from your Workspace Settings page in the Render Dashboard, under Early Access:

Enabling PostgreSQL upgrades in the Render Dashboard

Then open the upgrade page for your database by clicking the version number on its Info page:

Opening the version upgrade page for a PostgreSQL database

Learn more in the documentation.